Nothing was kept silent. Magaly Medina took a few minutes from her program to talk about Ethel Pozo’s most recent interview on a YouTube channel. In this conversation, the host of ‘America today‘ She admitted that she would like to meet with the ‘Magpie’ and thus understand each other better, in the hope that Medina will change his opinion of her. However, the ATV presenter would not agree with this, what did she say? Find out in this note.

What did Magaly Medina say about Ethel Pozo’s statements?

Magaly Medina commented extensively on the interview Ethel Pozo in the last edition of his program, on November 22. During the live show, the TV host stated that she has nothing personal against the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel, but that she is a critic of the small screen and, as such, is not going to hide her distaste for the work that Ethel does.

“She says that: ‘I only get constant criticism from Magaly and ‘Peluchín.'” Well, we are the only people who tell things as they are, everyone else baits you, especially those who have been hired by your mother. What They’re going to criticize you!” Medina stated.

But it did not stop there. Magaly noted that she has no interest in relating to Ethel on a personal level and that, furthermore, she “doesn’t want to be her friend” with her. According to ‘Urraca’, she limits herself to judging Pozo’s performance in front of the screens.

“I judge what I see, I give my opinion on what I see. I don’t want to be friends with her. I don’t want her to invite me to her house for a barbecue… and I don’t like what I see. She’s too sweet, too ‘hypocritonic’. To me it seems like those typical ‘little dead flies’ on television. They never want to look bad with anyone, they want to be on good terms with God and the devil. And I’m not interested in those types of people, I don’t care. “I like them, I don’t like that type of drivers, they’re out of fashion, they’re no longer used… That thing about crossing yourself all the time, that double standard,” the presenter replied.

Finally, Medina assured that she has nothing to talk about with Ethel off-camera and that, if she wants to talk to her, the doors of her program are open for them to discuss it live.

What did Ethel Pozo say about Magaly Medina?

Ethel Pozogave an interview to the influencer‘Zagaladas’who asked him about the criticism he receives from important figures in Peruvian entertainment such as Rodrigo González and Magaly Medina.

Thedaughter of Gisela ValcárcelHe confessed that he longs to go to the set of either of these two entertainment programs, but that it has not happened yet because they do not give him permission on the channel where he works, in this case, América TV.

