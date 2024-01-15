The show host Magaly Medina took a break from the screens and decided to take a trip across the European continent to relax. It should be noted that the notary Alfredo Zambrano accompanied the ATV figure on this long trip in which she was able to reunite with her only son, Gianmarco Mendoza. Next, in this note, we tell you in which country they met again and what the expected reunion between them was like.

How was the reunion between Magaly Medina and her son Gianmarco Mendoza?

Magaly Medina He is an active figure on social networks and in recent days he has published photos and videos of his trip through Europe. It should be noted that the show host has visited Italy, Switzerland and Spain. During her stay on that continent, the popular 'Urraca' decided to visit her only son, Gianmarco Mendoza, who specifically is located in London, United Kingdom.

The figure of ATV moved to that European country and was reunited with his first-born son. They were both seen walking together through the Saint James Park, a British park located in central London. Apparently, Alfredo Zambrano He accompanied them and it would be he who took a photograph to immortalize this moment between mother and son.

Magaly Medina and her son Gianmarco in London. Photo: Instagram/Magaly Medina See also Maicelo breaks his silence after ampay with Samantha Batallanos: I knew she had a boyfriend

Why couldn't Magaly Medina's son be with his mother for Christmas?

Days before celebrating Christmas 2023, Magaly Medina She announced that she would spend this holiday with her husband Alfredo Zambrano and some family members, but the big absentee would be her son. Gianmarco Mendoza. In this regard, the TV host revealed the important reason why her firstborn could not reach Peru.

“My son is not coming, but he will come at the end of January for some administrative procedures. He is doing his visa extension in England. He spends Christmas with friends in the Netherlands”, pointed to Infobae Peru.