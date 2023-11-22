Gisela Valcárcel and Magaly Medina are two important Peruvian figures with a long career. Both artists earned a name within the medium due to the success of their programs and their talent for engaging the public. Now, it has been announced that these two personalities are nominated for the Martín Fierro Latina Awards 2023. In that sense, the divas of the small screen face each other in the category of best TV presenter. In this note, find out when the winner will be known.

When will the Martín Fierro Latina Awards 2023 be and where can it be seen?

The Martín Fierro Latina Awards 2023in which Magaly Medina and Gisela Valcárcel are nominated, will be awarded the Monday, November 27 at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami, USA. This event will only be broadcast on Thursday, November 30 through the Argentine channel Net TV.

It should be noted that this award is organized by the Association of Argentine Television and Radio Journalists (APTRA).

Which Peruvian figures are nominated for the 2023 Martín Fierro Latina Awards and what are their categories?

Best TV presenter

Gisela Valcárcel (América TV)

Magaly Medina (‘Magaly TV, La Firma’ / ATV Perú)

Laura Bozzo (‘Que Pasa Laura’ / Televisa México)

Lili Estefan (Telemundo/Miami)

Karina Mazzocco (‘In the afternoon’ / América TV Argentina)

Ana María Polo (‘Case Closed’ / Pluto TV)

Carolina Pampita Ardohain (‘Pampita On Line’ – Net TV)

Carolina Sarassa (Univision)

Best television presenter

Andrés Hurtado (‘Saturday with Andrés’/ Panamericana TV Perú)

Rolando Graña (GPS América TV Argentina)

Alejandro Isturiz (‘Noticiero 51’ / Telemundo)

Raúl De Molina (‘The Fat Man and the Skinny Girl’ / Univisión Miami)

Dante Gebel (‘Dante’s Divine Night’ / Channel 9 Argentina)

Carlos Monti (‘Intrometidos’ – Canal net Argentina)

Best show program

‘ Magaly TV, the firm’ (ATV/ Peru)

‘Intruders in the show’ (America / Argentina)

‘The Fat Man and the Skinny One’ (Univision/Miami)

‘Gossip’ (Channel 6/ Mexico)

‘TV Alarm’ (TV Stars)

‘The Hello Hour’ (Hello TV)

Best international journalism program

‘Now with Oscar Haza’ (Mega TV)

‘ Bayly’ (Jaime Bayly – Mega TV – Canal net Argentina)

‘GPS’ (Rolando Graña – Grupo América Argentina/ Paraguay)

‘PPT’ (Jorge Lanata – Channel 13/ ARTEAR Argentina)

‘Mega news with Mario Andrés Moreno’

Best television production

‘The divine night’ (Channel 19)

‘ Saturday with Andrés’ (Panamericana TV)

‘Sit down whoever can’ (Univisión)

Best female/male style in driving on TV or platforms

Katty Villalobos (‘América TV’/ Peru)

Nicolás Occhiato (‘Luzu TV’)

Alex Rodríguez (‘Sit down who can’ / Univisión)

Ignacio Castañares (‘Fuera de joda/ Editando tele’/ Mi telefe/ NET TV)

Eli López (‘Mega TV’)

Flor Jazmín Peña (‘Nobody says anything’ – Luzu TV)

Best BIG SHOW on TV and platforms

‘ The great show with Gisela Valcárcel’ (América TV Perú)

‘ Saturday with Andrés’ (Panamericana TV)

‘The divine night’ (Channel 9/ YouTube)

‘Noche al Dente’ (América TV /Argentina)

‘Look who’s talking’ (Univisión)

Best original musical curtain

Dr. Ana María Polo (‘Case closed’)

Laura Bozzo (‘Let the unfortunate man pass’)

The divine night of Dante (Gastón González / channel 9/ YouTube)

Best style and performance in male/female driving on TV and platforms