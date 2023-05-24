In the latest edition of the program Magaly Medina the theme of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe was played again and the well-known ampay of his ex-partner Charlene Castro, who was caught leaving a hotel with another man. As is recalled, following the statements by the former player of the Universitario de Deportes club in which he blamed the popular ‘Urraca’ for the difficult time he was going through, Pedro Suárez Vértiz dedicated a few words to him on his social networks. In the same way, he advised her on how to act in this situation.

However, the now youtuber rejected this message and assured that if he had wanted his opinion, he would have asked him. Given this, the show presenter referred to the subject again and spoke specifically about the new demand that she would receive from the former defender of Universitario.

What did Magaly say to ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe?

Magaly Medina left a sharp message against “Cuto” Guadalupe for not accepting criticism of his behavior in recent days. According to the host, the former player seems to have “misplaced” after receiving hundreds of messages of support after the support of his ex-partner.

Likewise, “Urraca” pointed out that she is not afraid of a new lawsuit against her, since she did not invade anyone’s privacy and that it was “Cuto” himself who exposed the mother of his last child in front of the cameras.

“Here people are believing the tiktoker lawyers and journalists, people who have never managed to do anything on television and who are saying: ‘Magaly to jail.’ That is a voice that has been heard for a long time, but it assured you that you will not be the one to put me in jail Because you and your wife are public figures, you have to accept this,” he said.

What did Magaly say after ampay’s criticism of the ex-partner of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe?

Magaly Medina she did not remain silent and came out to defend her ampay after criticism from users and followers of the footballer ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe. “The fact that someone comes and tells me: ‘Don’t take out that ampay’ is disrespectful. I’m not a jammer.” said the ‘Magpie’.

Why did Magaly Medina Magaly call “Cuto” Guadalupe a “bump”?

Magaly Medinadescribed “Cuto” Guadalupe as a “boorish” after he treated badly the reporter of his entertainment program who was sent to collect his statements during his press conference.

“He has taken advantage of the fact that he was in a crowd with all the microphones there and has seriously offended someone who does not have to pay the piper, who is a reporter who has been working with us for a short time and who does not know about ‘Cuto’s’ history. He didn’t have to face her like that. This is a violent act that I totally censure from this platform (…) He has behaved like a jerk”commented the popular ‘Magpie’.

What did Magaly Medina say about Pedro Suárez Vértiz’s words to ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe?

In the middle of the ampay spread by Magaly Medina to Charlene Castronow ex-partner ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe, the TV host decided to refer to the words of the singer Pedro Suárez Vértiz, who showed his support for the host. Let’s remember that the Peruvian artist asked Jefferson Farfán’s uncle not to blame the popular “Urraca” for the alleged infidelity of his son’s mother.

“But I have already told you that we, you and I, are public figures. Therefore, we know about sin more than everyone. So don’t blame Magaly”, pointed out the interpreter of “Los globos del cielo”. Given this, Medina spoke out.

“Pedro Suárez Vértiz… I have to thank him. He is always so sweet with this program, with me, and this time he went out to put cold cloths on ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe (…) He shouldn’t go out and blame people like me, calm down (…) Thank you very much, Pedrito. We always have a lot of affection and admiration for him.”accurate Medina.

