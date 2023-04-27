Milena Zarate and Greissy Ortega They are facing each other again. In recent days, both have once again spoken out about the controversy they staged, when the singer’s younger sister got involved with her ex-partner Edwin Sierra. When it was thought that this problem had been overcome, the Colombians have once again revived this fight and have given new statements about it.

On April 25, Ortega spoke with the program “Magaly TV, the firm” and told details of what happened with the comedian. According to what he mentioned, Edwin Sierra would have had a relationship with her when he was still a minor.

Greissy Ortega reveals that she got pregnant by Edwin Sierra

Magaly Medina He exposed some statements that Greissy Ortega made in the past in which she said that Edwin Sierra got involved with her when she was 17 years old. As a result, she became pregnant and was forced to have an abortion.

“I think Milena suspected it, when that happened and I got pregnant, and after five months I just found out, because I didn’t know anything about it, and he was the one who led me to abort my son,” she said through tears. .

Magaly Medina attacks Edwin Sierra and requests prison

After that, Magaly Medina She was outraged and regretted that Edwin Sierra was not in prison, after having been with a minor.

“That is something that should not happen, because the minor must always be protected. Because you did not know many things (…) I go to a police station, make a scandal and do not stop until I put the wretch in prison.”

Milena remembers Greissy and Edwin Sierra’s infidelity

Milena Zárate decided not to remain silent in the face of this situation and responded to Greissy Ortega through a recent video that she posted on her YouTube channel.

“Today I realize that you are still the same person who hurt me nine years ago, you still have the same bad temper, the same bad heart. You are a person full of resentment, you are envious of me and what a pity! because the only thing I’ve done all this time is help her when she didn’t deserve it,” he said.

