Jefferson Farfan announced, through his social networks, that he won in the second instance the trial he filed against Magaly Medina for the crime of aggravated defamation, last Tuesday, November 14. It should be noted that she Superior Court of Justice ratified the sentence against the ‘Urraca’. In an interview for a local media, the show host decided to speak out about this legal dispute that she still has with the former Peruvian national team.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina confronts Handa after fighting with Leslie Shaw: “You have already met your goal as a marketer”

What is the current situation of the legal mess between Magaly Medina and Jefferson Farfán?

In the month of July of this year, Magaly Medina She was sentenced by the 38th Criminal Liquidation Court of Lima to suspended prison and had to pay S/100,000 in civil compensation for the lawsuit filed against her. Jefferson Farfan.

After that, the former Peruvian soccer player and the show host appealed in Second instance. In that sense, Farfan He requested that the sentence against the ‘Urraca’ be changed to effective imprisonment for 3 years. For its part, Medina He demanded that the sentence against him be withdrawn in its entirety.

However, now the Superior Court of Justice ratified the sentence of 1 year and 8 months of suspended prison that was established against Magaly Medina in First instance for the crime of aggravated defamation.

Magaly Medina was accused by Jefferson Farfán of attacking her honor and reputation. Photo: LR composition/YouTube/Instagram/Jefferson Farfán

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly TV captures Leysi Suárez’s still husband entering the hotel with a woman with whom he was unfaithful

What did Magaly Medina say about the ratification of her sentence?

Magaly Medina He gave an interview to a local media in which he referred to the decision made by the Superior Court of Justice to revalidate, in the second instance, the sentence against him. In that sense, the show host sent a strong message to Jefferson Farfán.

“He should be at fault because I don’t tell the lies, he tells them, trying, together with his lawyer, to confuse justice,” said the show host In the beginning. Medina He stated that his lawyer again appealed with the aim of having his conviction revoked.

“Just because he wins in a second instance does not mean that he wins a trial. This one has a third instance, we are going all the way to the Supreme Court. We are still going to continue seeing each other,” he specified in an interview for the Trome.

Magaly Medina will appeal again in legal conflict with Jefferson Farfán. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Jefferson Farfán/Facebook/Magaly Medina

What did Jefferson Farfán say after beating Magaly again?

After this news became known, the ‘Foquita’ spoke out on her Instagram account and highlighted that justice on this occasion was in her favor.

“Justice takes time, but it comes. Justice won over your lies. This continues“Meanwhile, the TV host revealed what measures she will take with her legal team.