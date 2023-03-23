Strong and clear. Magaly Medina made reference to the last statements that Christian Domínguez had about the controversial ampay of Paolo Hurtado, in which he appears wrapped in a kiss with Jossmery Toledo during a recent trip they made to Cusco. The popular “Urraca” questioned that the cumbia singer harshly criticized the soccer player, since he believes that a person who has also committed infidelity in the past has no authority to comment on the subject.

“Now he is your coach, your fashion psychologist. The most unfaithful on television, ”said the ATV figure at the beginning. “How is it possible that a guy who is characterized by infidelity throughout his life until three years ago, they have him as an expert. What reputation does this man have? of the worst”, commented, with indignation, the presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm”. Video: ATV