Two sides of the same coin. While Aldair Rodríguez showed a great level in the match against Libertad by Libertadores Cup, became the protagonist of an ampay of the program “Magaly TV, the firm”. the tv presenter Magaly Medina He announced a day in advance that he had images of a soccer player from Alianza Lima being unfaithful to his partner, with whom he had a long relationship. Immediately, a large number of Internet users speculated about the identity of said athlete and it was a great surprise to meet him in parallel to the development of the duel in which the attacker scored a goal, had another disallowed and ended up as the figure of the match. To which the host ironically hinted that her ampays to players generate a positive effect and “I would do it more often”.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug: what happened to Jefferson Farfán and why will he sue him?

Magaly Medina addresses Alianza Lima fans

Upon learning during the broadcast of his program that the striker in question had been playing one of his best matches with the team The victoryin which he scored his first goal of the year, the figure of ATV He took the opportunity to refer to this situation and send a sarcastic message to the fans of the blue and white team.

“Now let the alliance members get angry with me, but sometimes the ampays encourage goal hunger in some players. I will support them more often, ”said the presenter who in recent weeks has obtained great rating figures for her exposure to soccer players.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Renzo Pietroni, Camila Ganoza’s current partner, do, and how was his time on “Esto es guerra”?

Aldair Rodríguez had marriage plans

In addition to broadcasting the images in which the athlete breaks his commitment by kissing a woman in the van owned by his daughter’s mother, the space for ATV showed that the striker Lima Alliance He was going through a good moment in his relationship, since he attended public commitments with his partner, Claudia Araníbar, and even sent him a flower arrangement on April 1.

To complement this information, he released a video dating from June 2016, Aldair Rodríguez asked his girlfriend for her hand in front of her close environment. “I would like everyone to be complicit in what I am going to do today. I would like to ask her in front of all of you and tell her that she is the woman I love with all my heart, ”she exclaimed on that occasion.

#Magaly #Aldair #Rodríguezs #goal #Alianza #Limas #victory #ampays #encourage