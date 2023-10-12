Magaly Medina used the first minutes of the latest edition of her program to talk about Tula Rodríguez’s recent statements. In the interview, the actress confirmed that they tried to invite her to a production together with Gisela Valcárcel, but she rejected the offer. “Once? Yes, but many years ago… but dignity, right? They say: ‘What a barbarity!’, but I invite you… then I don’t want to, and I’m already in a stage of my life in which I am where I want to be, so when I have been invited to some places I have said: ‘Yes, I do want to’, and ‘no’ when I don’t want to. My ‘no’ has been maintained for many years and will continue to be maintained. . I am a woman independent enough to work, without having to bow my head to something that I know is not, but there it stays, I still continue working on myself,” said the host for Trome.

The ‘Magpie‘ took these confessions with his well-known sarcasm and noted that it is the first time that Tula Rodriguez admits that he would not work together with Gisela Valcárcel after, for years, stating the opposite. “So now she recognizes that it does affect her, that she didn’t feel like accepting it, that she doesn’t feel comfortable… she had kept it quiet, but that’s always the style on television, elegant hypocrisy… I’m sure “That Gisela will call her again.”Medina said.

#Magaly #affirms #Gisela #Tula #Rodríguez #show #quotThe #elegant #hypocrisy