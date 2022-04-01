After it was revealed that Andrés Wiese and Janick Maceta are together in Thailand on vacation, various media have been aware of the closeness that has formed between the two. Nevertheless, Magaly Medina He exposed in his show program an alleged conversation of the actor with an unknown young woman, to whom he would have denied his romance with the former Miss Peru.

Likewise, the host of Magaly TV, the firm, presented a report with Wiese’s background, since this would not be the first time that he is accused of harassing minors through social networks.

For several minutes of her program, the popular ‘Urraca’ spoke about the attitude that the well-remembered actor from “In the background there is room” is having, and took advantage of the moment to send advice to Janick Maceta.

“I think You must rethink the type of relationship you have with Andrés Wiese ”, expressed the presenter at the end of giving her point of view on the possible relationship between the two.

Magaly Medina thinks about Andrés Wiese’s chats

Magaly Medina mentioned, once again, the various controversies in which Andrés Wiese has been involved, who was accused of sharing sexual content on social networks with a minor.

“I mean, when he was single, he did have those conversations with this girl. He is acknowledging it. (…) Remember that the complaints we took (from a minor), that we distorted her voice and showed her from behind, she was also a minor. She was 16 years old. Don’t be offended, he was talking to a 16-year-old girl ”, said the ATV driver.

Magaly Medina criticized Andrés Wiese again for sending messages with sexual content to a minor. Photo: composition capture of ATV/ Andrés Wiese/ Instagram

Andrés Wiese defends himself against accusations

The actor was upset by the recent controversy that has been caused by revealing a private conversation he had with a fan. He stated that it would not be something recent and released him through his Instagram stories.

“I have a very clear conscience and the person next to me trusts me but he doesn’t deserve this. I hope they show that everything they have shown is from this year and not from last year when he was single. Enough, please,” he noted.