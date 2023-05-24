Magaly Medina He spoke again about the lawsuit filed by Jefferson Farfán and the reading of the sentence that the judge Rosario Mercedes Mitacc Parra will dictate this May 30. The driver defended herself and responded loud and clear to the “Foquita”. “They violate my rights, they don’t let me defend myself”, said and accused the regulator of Power of attorney of violating their human rights with this sentence notice. In the edition of this May 23, he linked up with his lawyer through a video call and he assured that there are irregularities in the process.

“The judge has to make the file available to the parties within a period of five days for the lawyers to formulate our arguments. She has made a leap and pointed out the sentencing date head-on,” express Ivan Paredes.

