Magaly Medina He has always been characterized by saying everything he thinks. His criticisms have often not been to the liking of public figures. This time it was the turn of Christian Domínguez, who spoke about the controversial case that Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo are going through. The driver did not hesitate to remind him of all his past and warn him about his next actions. In the following note, she knows all the details.

“The biggest infidel we’ve ever met,” said Magaly, who also warned him that she hopes he will respect his word about not repeating infidelity in his current relationship with the cumbiambera singer Pamela Franco.

#Magaly #Domínguez #commenting #Paolo #Hurtado #biggest #infidel #knownquot