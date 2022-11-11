There were R$ 10 billion in products sold on the internet; represents an increase of 2% compared to the same period in 2021

Magalu recorded a 2% increase in total sales in the 3rd quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. In all, there were BRL 14 billion, of which more than BRL 10 billion are from products sold over the internet.

In the last 3 years, the company’s sales grew, on average, 28%. The result was released on the night of this Thursday (10.Nov.2022) to the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission). Here’s the intact (2 MB).

While Magalu grew 3% in e-commerce, the Brazilian online market dropped 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operating cash generation in the period was R$ 324 million.

The result kept the company with R$ 9 billion in cash. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at R$527.5 million, up 50% from the same quarter in 2021.

There was a loss of R$ 166.8 million in the 3rd quarter, mainly influenced by the “increase in financial expenses in the period”🇧🇷

In the same period of 2021, the company recorded net income of R$ 143.5 million.

You sellerssellers participating in the Marketplace from Magalu, reached 236 thousand in the quarter, up 103% in less than 1 year. These partners recorded sales of BRL 3.5 billion (an increase of 1% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021).

The company expects positive results in the last quarter of 2022.

“Retail’s best quarter has already begun. We have the Cup, Black Friday and Christmas ahead of us, with an engaged team, willing to sell and serve the customer. We remain confident, amid a scenario that promises, at least in the short term, lower inflation and stable interest rates”says Magalu in a statement.

Disclaimer🇧🇷 Magalu’s CEO, Frederico Trajano, is a minority shareholder of the digital newspaper Power 360🇧🇷