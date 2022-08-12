Retailer ended the period with BRL 9 billion in cash and 200,000 sellers in its marketplace, despite the loss of BRL 135 million due to high interest rates

Magalu had improved profitability in the 2nd quarter of 2022 compared to the previous period. O result (2 MB) was presented on the night of this Thursday (11.Aug.2022) to the CVM (Comissão de Valores Imobiliários).

Operating cash generation in the quarter was R$1.3 billion. The company ended the period with R$ 9 billion in cash, R$ 500 million above the March level.

Ebitda (an acronym that means earnings before taxes, depreciation, interest and amortization) was R$ 492 million. The adjusted Ebitda margin was 5.7%. It is calculated on the company’s net income. There was an increase of 0.7 percentage point in relation to the 1st quarter indicator and 3.2 points over the 4th quarter of 2021. The margin is the highest since 2020.

There was a loss of R$ 135 million in the 2nd quarter, lower than the R$ 161.3 million in the 1st quarter. The loss in 2022 is a direct consequence of high interest rates.

In the 2nd quarter of 2021, a profit of R$ 95.5 million had been recorded. The adjusted loss for the 2nd quarter of 2022, excluding non-recurring expenses and income, was R$112 million. In the same period of 2021, the adjusted profit had been R$ 89 million.

Total sales in the quarter were R$14 billion, with R$10 billion per e-commerce and R$ 4 billion in the retailer’s physical stores. There was an increase of 1% compared to the same period in 2021. The average growth in the 3 years before the pandemic was 34% per year.

You sellers, sellers participating in the Magalu Marketplace, reached 200,000 in the quarter, up 100% in less than 1 year. half of sellers were captured in 1,429 physical stores. These partners had sales of BRL 3.6 billion (22% more than in the same period in 2021).

“We were able to achieve the main objective of the first half of the year, which was to increase margins without losing market share or lowering the level of customer service”, said Frederico Trajano, CEO of Magalu.

Disclaimer: Magalu’s CEO, Frederico Trajano, is a minority shareholder of the digital newspaper Power 360.