Company focused on increasing profitability and generating cash; total sales in 2023 were R$63.1 billion (R$17 billion in physical stores and R$46 billion via e-commerce)

O Magalu recorded adjusted net profit of R$101.5 million in the 4th quarter of 2023. The result reverses the loss of R$15.2 million in the same quarter in 2022.

Adjusted net profit represents the company's net earnings without taking into account profit reserves for the period. The Brazilian retailer released its financial statement this Monday (March 18, 2024). Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 2 MB).

When non-recurring net gains are considered, the profit was R$212.2 million. The company stated that adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) reached R$756.5 million. It represents a margin of 7.2% and a growth of 1.2 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Magalu's total sales totaled R$17.9 billion in the 4th quarter and were practically stable compared to the same quarter in 2022 (R$18 billion). Magalu says there has been an average annual growth of 19% in the last 4 years.

According to the retailer, sales were divided as follows in the 4th quarter of 2023:

physical stores – R$5 billion (4% increase compared to the 4th quarter of 2022);

R$5 billion (4% increase compared to the 4th quarter of 2022); e-commerce –R$13 billion (stability compared to 4Q 2022).

Magalu states that there was an increase in sales in physical stores taking into account a “strong basis for comparison of the World Cup period in 2022”. About the e-commercereported that the stable scenario occurred while the online market recorded a 10% drop in the 4th quarter of 2023.

In 2023, total sales totaled R$63.1 billion – an increase of 5% compared to 2022 (R$60.2 billion). The division of this value was like this last year:

physical stores – R$17 billion in the year (4% growth);

R$17 billion in the year (4% growth); e-commerce –R$46 billion (5% growth).

In its statement to the market, Magalu classified the results as a moment of “turn” of the company, which has emphasized increasing profitability in the recent period – and not seeking to increase sales volume:

“For Magalu, the fourth quarter of 2023 marks a turning point. During the last two years, the entire company has worked hard to ensure an increase in margins and the return of profits to our results. During this period, our speech has always been the focus on the bottom line – because profit is, at the end of the day, the oxygen that guarantees the longevity and long-term success of any business. We adapted our operation to a prolonged scenario of high interest rates, with deleterious effects on the retail sector – especially the discretionary goods sector. We promise to return to our normal: to be a company that grows, yes, but with margin and cash generation. Promise fulfilled. In the fourth quarter of last year, we recorded the highest Ebitda margin –7.2%– since 2019, with a positive net result”.

Magalu recorded an operating cash generation of R$1.5 billion in the 4th quarter. The company ended the year 2023 with “a total cash position of over R$9 billion, increasing by R$1 billion compared to the close of Sep/23. As a result, Magalu’s total net cash at the end of the year reached R$1.7 billion”said the retailer's statement.

MARKETPLACE GOES TO PHYSICAL STORE

The sales of marketplace –Magalu’s e-commerce platform for third parties – surpassed R$5 billion. This represents a growth of 10% compared to the 4th quarter of 2022. Last year, it totaled R$18 billion (an increase of 17% compared to 2022).

According to the retailer, the result consolidates the marketplace as the 2nd largest sales channel – represents 30% of the total traded by Magalu and a little more than what physical stores earned last year.

The company currently has 340 thousand sellersan increase of 80,000 partners during 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

Read below other highlights of Magalu's financial statement in the 4th quarter of 2023 and the comparison with the same period in 2022 (the image is from the company's statement):

Disclaimer: Magalu's CEO, Frederico Trajano, is minority shareholder of the digital newspaper Power360.