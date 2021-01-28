Magadan will take part in the Russian project for the development of tourism “Walk the City”, which was launched in 2019. It involves organizing routes and drawing objects of interest to travelers on an electronic map. The project is aimed at creating conditions for the development of domestic tourism and increasing tourist flow to the regions.

Online maps created within the framework of the project are able to quickly and easily inform citizens about the possibilities of recreation in cities. They will be marked not only with historical sites, but also with restaurants, hotels, iconic city events and various activities. The project is being implemented by the Monocities Development Fund in cooperation with VEB.RF, the Russian Expert Council, Yandex and Google. During the existence of the project, more than 150 cities have become its participants.

Mayor Yuri Grishan came up with the initiative to launch the project on the territory of Magadan. He believes that the constructed routes will help city guests plan their trip in advance, get to know all the sights, and residents to look at their city in a new way, writes IA MagadanMedia with reference to the mayor’s office.

The Magadan administration believes that the stake must first of all be made on the development of industrial routes, the opportunities that the Sea of ​​Okhotsk gives and on winter entertainment. In particular, it is planned to organize excursions to the sites of gold mining enterprises and try themselves as a prospector. You can include historical excursions, including the places of the territories of the Gulag times.

The relevant work was entrusted to the city committee on tourism and sports in cooperation with the regional ministry of culture and tourism. The project will involve volunteers, the city community, representatives of business and the tourism industry.

In the summer of 2020, in Magadan began to conduct bicycle tours around the city “Golden Bicycle”. The excursionists were told about the pioneers who studied the Kolyma. They were also invited to try themselves as prospectors at a special master class.