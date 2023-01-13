THE Mag Seguros calculates net income of R$ 150.1 million in 2022, reversing a loss of R$ 34.8 million compared to the previous year. The numbers are prior. They were presented this Friday (13.jan.2023) during a congress that celebrated the 188th anniversary of the group, in Rio de Janeiro.

The company reached revenues of R$ 2.3 billion last year. In all, R$736.1 million in benefits were paid in the period.

In a presentation to employees, the company’s Commercial and Marketing director, Nuno Davidalso said that the company reached an unprecedented number of new sales last year: R$ 60 million. “There is nothing like it in market growth.”

In addition to insurance, the Mongeral Aegon Group operates in the investment, pension funds and real estate assets sector.

The company has around 1,400 employees and 5,300 partner brokers.

Disclaimer: THE edit traveled at Mag’s invitation.