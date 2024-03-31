MAG Holding Group, with diversified commercial activities in the field of real estate development, engineering, contracting, industry, trade, shipping, services and hospitality, donated an amount of one million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. The Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams, to support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner.

The contribution of the “MAG Holding Group” is added to a long list of contributions made by individuals, institutions and business sectors, who took the initiative to support the campaign that consolidates the UAE’s position in charitable and humanitarian work.

The founder and Chairman of the Group’s Board of Directors, Muwafaq Al-Qaddah, said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum embodies the approach of giving that the UAE has followed since the dawn of its founding, which has earned it a prominent global position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work. “The UAE’s charitable messages reach millions of individuals annually in dozens of countries around the world.”

He added: “We are honored to contribute to the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, and to support the projects and programs implemented by the (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation to help less fortunate communities, most notably providing educational opportunities for millions of their children, which contributes to creating qualitative transformations in economic growth rates.” Social stability, and the ability to achieve sustainable prosperity.”