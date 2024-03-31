MAG Holding Group, with diversified commercial activities in the field of real estate development, engineering, contracting, industry, trade, shipping, services and hospitality, announced its donation of one million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. The Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan to honor mothers, established an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner..

The MAG Holding Group’s contribution is added to a long list of contributions made by individuals, institutions and business sectors, who took the initiative to support the campaign that consolidates the UAE’s position in charitable and humanitarian work..

new Horizons

Muwaffaq Al-Qaddah, founder and Chairman of the Group’s Board of Directors, said: “The ‘Mother’s Endowment’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum embodies the approach of giving that the UAE has followed since the dawn of its founding, which has earned it a prominent global position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work.” The Emirati messages of kindness reach millions of individuals annually in dozens of countries around the world“.

He added: “We are honored to contribute to the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, and to support the projects and programs implemented by the (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation to help less fortunate communities, most notably providing educational opportunities for millions of their children, which contributes to creating qualitative transformations in economic growth rates.” social stability, and the ability to achieve sustainable prosperity.”

Consolidating the values ​​of righteousness

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, seeks to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name, and highlighting the role that the mother plays in educating her children, in addition to consolidating the values ​​of honoring parents. Affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society, and enhancing the UAE’s leadership position in the fields of charitable and humanitarian work..

The campaign seeks to develop the concept of charitable endowments, and to revive endowments as a development tool for communities, ensuring the sustainability of giving and goodness..

The proceeds from the endowment go to support the education of millions of individuals around the world and give them the necessary tools and skills to change their lives for the better, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions. The endowment aims to help every person in need of knowledge, science and skills in less fortunate societies..

6 Easy channels

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201.AE At the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks from e&” In the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application.DubaiNow Under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai Community Contributions Platform “Jood(Jood.ae).