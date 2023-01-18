Yesterday, the atmosphere dropped below freezing after an escalated argument during a car ride, in a new broadcast of Married at first sight there was still a glimmer of hope for Nicole and Martijn tonight. The latter revealed to behavioral biologist Patrick van Veen that he was open to dinner with Nicole, without the cameras. “I’m not saying no, but I’m not saying yes either,” Nicole responded.

Tempers between Martijn and Nicole ran high last night. Earlier there was already some annoyance towards each other. Yesterday it became clear that Nicole pulled the handbrake during a ride on an Italian motorway because she thought Martijn’s statements went too far. The atmosphere between the two had dropped below freezing. Once back at the hotel, the argument turned out to be too fresh to talk it out and Nicole shot out of her head again when Martijn referred to a moment when he was not allowed to use Nicole’s sunscreen. Nicole chose to leave and wished him a “happy journey home.”



Not a single match

After the collision with both Martijn and Nicole, behavioral biologist Patrick van Veen decided to start a conversation, hoping to save their marriage. But Nicole initially lost confidence in that, as it became clear in tonight’s broadcast. “Of course there is nothing left to glue. He was very clear yesterday about the fact that he absolutely does not see any matches and really wants to go home. Well, that actually. It is what it is. It all hits me very hard,” she said in front of the cameras.

Nicole and Martijn met each other at the swimming pool the morning after the argument, but the meeting was not really cordial. ,,Not very good morning, but tomorrow”, Nicole made clear right away. She was still ‘flabbergasted’ and ‘hurt’. “Whatever is going on: it can never be so big in a morning that you give up everything,” she said.

Nicole and Martijn meet at the pool in MAFS © RTL



‘Trying to save face in front of the TV’

During a chat with Nicole, behavioral biologist Patrick gauged whether she was also done with the marriage. She turned out to be mostly hurt and to find it unfair that Martijn had given her ‘no chance’ and explanation. “I still don’t understand what went wrong, what went wrong.” What made it even more painful for her is that Martijn gave her the feeling that she was not worthy to start the conversation. Moreover, she got the idea that Martijn was ‘trying to save face in front of the TV’ by starting a small talk. “I don’t really know what he wants,” he said.

It soon became clear to Patrick that the two are not on the same page. Martijn confided in him that Nicole ‘finds a beautiful woman’, but also believed that this feeling worked against him. And while Nicole did not understand that Martijn was done with the marriage so quickly, he stated that he did not feel heard by Nicole. ,,She is not at all open to: ‘damn, I had not seen it at all’. Then it would have been enough.”

Potential reconciliation?

Patrick realized that the two especially had to talk to each other. Martijn had also come to the same conclusion. He confessed that he wanted to have a bite to eat with Nicole, without the cameras. That proposal came as a surprise to Nicole. “I find it very difficult. I’m not saying no, but I’m not saying yes either.”

Whether Nicole has accepted Martijn’s invitation and there has been a reconciliation will become clear next week.

