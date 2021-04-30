Muhammad Syed Ahmed

Mohammed Syed Ahmed and Abdullah Amer (Abu Dhabi) His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, advisor to His Highness the President of the State, President of the Emirates Camel Racing Federation, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, witnessed the competitions of the seventh day of the activities of the Al Wathba Camel Festival 2021, and the challenges The great competition in the heritage race in its second edition, which was held yesterday, within the activities of the festival, amid the high turnout and a large presence of camel owners and fans of this heritage sport. The heritage evening was held over 15 tracks, including 10 for the age group from 10 to 15 years old, and 5 for the age group from 15 to 20 years, all of which were held in the evening, at Al Wathba South Square in the capital Abu Dhabi, for a distance of 3 km. “Mafrej” flew with the logo of Muhammad Ahmad Muhammad Al Muhairi in the first round of the heritage race, and he won the law after finishing the 3 km half distance at a time of 4:40: 2 minutes, and in the second half, “Akash” of the owner Rashid Mansour bin Saroud Al Khaili on an appointment with the center. The first and the law of the race, after he had cut off the race stages at a time of 4: 41: 3, and in the third game, «Hamloul» to Hamad Ahmed Saeed with Al-Hob Al-Ameri, the law of the race, outperforming his competitors, achieving a time of 4:40: 8, and in the fourth game she won « Dubai »by Saeed Ahmed Abdullah Al Falasi Al Namous and first place with a time of 4: 41: 9 minutes, and« Al Kayed »by Rashid Saeed Rashid bin Ghadeer Al Ketbi flew in Nos, the fifth round with a time of 4: 39: 5, recording the best timing in the heritage race. And in the sixth game, “Tweeter” by Saeed Matar Abdullah Al Falasi flew in the sixth round, and he reached the finish line at 4:44: 6 minutes, and “Sougha” by Saeed Muhammad bin Omaira Al-Rashidi took control of the course of the seventh round and won the law with a time of 4:44: 1 minute, and the “champion” of the owner, Muhammad Saeed Muhammad Al-Ghafli, won the law of the eighth game at 4:48:22 minutes, and “tired” Ahmed Rashid Saeed Al-Mansouri flew in the ninth round after he reached the finish line at a time of 4: 39: 7 minutes, In the tenth round, the lead and the mosquito went to “Shaheen” with the slogan of Ahmed Rashid Saeed Rashid Al Khatiri, at 4:46: 8 minutes.