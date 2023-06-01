You have goofballs and you have this goofball. He made it very fur last night in Utrecht.

No one got any worse from driving a bit. Thus our own @wouter. And he should know, because he only knows two positions in his cars. Off and full throttle. But even he doesn’t go too crazy and we therefore don’t qualify as a weirdo. Certainly not because he is the boss here, but that entirely aside.

A weirdo in Utrecht is therefore fully entitled to this title. It performed last night to pass a check with 109 to tear in Utrecht. Funny incidental; you were only allowed 50. And if that wasn’t enough, the best kid didn’t have a driver’s license either.

Mafklapper drives way too fast without a driver’s license

After a short chase, the codbeiers on duty managed to stop the weirdo in his old BMW and to put him through the paces about what he had just been up to. Although that didn’t help much, because he didn’t explain anything about it.

When asked about his pink card, the youngster did not have it. Not very handy either, because if he had hit someone, the consequences – also insurance-wise – would have been incalculable.

Now the only question remains, had the best nutcase been drinking or sucking on nitrous oxide balloons? Unfortunately, we owe you that answer, that is not what the story tells.

The fact is that it is just a sad twat. Go fast in Germany or something. Or just somewhere else, but not in built-up areas.

And byrrrr…

