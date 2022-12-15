Justice in Calabria came across the verdicts during the investigation against the powerful ‘ndrangheta. The investigation led to more than 60 arrests in the south and north of Italy on Tuesday.

The tapped conversations are from March 9, 2020. The mafia bosses, one of whom was under house arrest, discussed how to regain possession of the truck, and the drugs. The truck was seized and taken to the Lazio region after the bridge collapse, which killed 43 people. The mafiosi wanted to get the truck back to Calabria.