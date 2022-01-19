If you are a fan of Mafia and want to get your hands on Mafia: Trilogy, we have some great news for you!

On Amazon Mafia: Trilogy is available for PlayStation 4 at a very attractive price. Specifically, fans can purchase the trilogy for just 17.46 euros.

For the uninitiated, Mafia: Trilogy includes the Definitive Editions of Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven, Mafia II and Mafia III. In addition to this all DLCs are also included. It should be noted that, even if the cover of the version on offer is in German, the games are subtitled in Italian.

The offer for Mafia: Trilogy is valid for the PS4 version, but the three titles can also run on PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility.

Finally, if you are only interested in Mafia Definitive Edition, the remake of the first chapter, the game is available in the PS4 version for € 25.78 and in the Xbox One version for € 25.98.

How about?