Mafia, the Supreme Court accepts the appeal of the repentant Spatuzza: now the review on the request for release

The Cassation accepted the appeal presented by Gaspare Spatuzza against the order by which the supervisory court of Rome had rejected his request to return to freedom. The first criminal section of the Supreme Court canceled and postponed the order of the supervisory judges and ordered a new examination on Spatuzza’s request.

Ergastolano, collaborator of justice since 2008 and detained under house arrest in a protected location, Spatuzza asks to have access to parole, after having served 25 years of imprisonment. However, for the supervisory court of Rome, in September 2021 his re-education process could not yet be considered completed. After the filing of the reasons of the Supreme Court, the judges of the Capital will now have to re-examine the case.

Who is Gaspare Spatuzza, the killer of the Brancaccio mafia family

Gaspare Spatuzza, the most trusted killer of the Brancaccio mafia family, is now 58 years old. His career in the family led by ferocious brothers Filippo and Giuseppe Graviano, it turned out to be lightning fast. The “tignusu” (the bald) on September 15, 1993 – at the age of 29 – is the author ofmurder of Don Pino Puglisithe priest of Brancaccio, for whom he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Also in the same year he is among those who kidnap the baby Giuseppe Di Matteoson of the collaborator of justice Santino, then killed and dissolved in acid, after about two years of imprisonment, on the orders of the boss Giovanni Brusca. Spatuzza, arrested in 1997, also accused himself of having stolen the Fiat 126 used by Cosa Nostra for the attack in via D’Amelio, in which the magistrate was killed Paolo Borsellino and the agents of the escort, denying the reconstructions made up to then by the false repentant Vincenzo Scarantino.

Spatuzza was convicted of over 40 murdersthe. In 2008 he asked and obtained to collaborate with the Italian justice by issuing declarations on the massacre of via d’Amelio, on the 1993 bombs in Milan, Florence and Rome and on the links between the mafia and the political-business world. He is always the one to tell the story, in the context of the appeal process to the senator Marcello Dell’Utri – convicted of external complicity in mafia association – that in 1994 the bomb season stopped because Giuseppe Graviano he would have confided to him that he had obtained what he wanted thanks to alleged contacts with Dell’Utri and, through him, with Silvio Berlusconi.

Read also:

The Democratic Party confirms the alliance with the 5S. And raises: go back to proportional

Center-right, “Nordio premier. Meloni to foreign countries, Salvini to the Interior, me ..”

France, Macron wins the duel, flies towards an encore. He overwhelmed the opponent

Ukraine: Putin cancels the order to assault the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

EU financial support to Zelensky. Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Shanghai, the lockdown stops the port: risk of world trade disaster

The Pope receives Orban for the first time, in the background the war. VIDEO

Ukraine emergency, € 500 thousand allocated by Banca Mediolanum

Gridspertise-Hera, intended for the smart grids of the future

Aeroporti di Roma, Pact for the decarbonisation of air transport is born