Mafia, father Totò’s treasure hunt and revenge. The risks

Except Riinathe third son of the former mafia boss Totodecided to go back to Lionheart and the news did not pass unnoticedgiven that keep all the secrets of Cosa nostra. In 2008 – we read in the Corriere della Sera – he finished serving a sentenced to 8 years For mafia associationan investigation by the flying squad, discovered that the scion was reorganizing a gang and meanwhile maintained many relationships with the so-called “Palermo well“. After prison, he did a period of special surveillance, he was also in a workhouse: in 2017, when his father died, the Palermo prosecutor wrote that he still had a “persistent social danger”. Two years later, Riina junior is returned completely freewithout any obligation. But he always stayed away from Corleone.

But it is above all one – continues the Corriere – the secret who knows the Riina’s son. And it’s about the hidden treasure of his family. “If I recover even a third of what I have, I’m always rich”, said the father in prison. Here it is, the key word: “Recover”, the treasure. Perhaps to increase the monthly dividends that periodically arrive in Corleone. Or to do new investments. In recent months, the old Riina was worried in prison: for “those who have my goods and if they keep them, they enjoy them”. The sign of the times, in a season in which Cosa Nostra it is no longer as strong as before. And it can happen that even the boss of bosses loses i contacts with i old figureheads. Who knows if now the return of Salvo Riina to Corleone scares to someone.

