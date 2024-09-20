Mafia | The politician unknowingly put his hands in the pockets of the mafia – now he lives in constant danger to his life in Brussels

MEP Giuseppe Antoci is almost a national hero in his home country of Italy. His anti-mafia work has been noticed by both the president and the pope.

Giuseppe Antoci was to lose his life in a mafia ambush. In an interview with HS, the Italian politician tells what really happened on the road at night in Sicily and what happened as a result.

Brussels

Tumma Lancia was winding down a small Sicilian road in the darkness of the night. It was a May night in 2016. Giuseppe Antocci was returning home.

Traffic signs warning of sharp curves flashed in the spotlight as the driver steered the car through the hilly landscape. Another bodyguard sat next to the driver in the front seat. Antoci had fallen asleep in the back seat.