It is clear that the choice made by the publisher, 2K Games, has purely economic motivations, given that our market is much smaller than others. Nevertheless, seeing a game set in Italy speaking English, French, German, Spanish, Czech and Russian, but not Italian it has a certain effect, especially imagining that all the dubbings mentioned above will imitate the Sicilian accent for reasons of verisimilitude.

The announcement of Mafia: The Old Country which took place during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024 was greeted with some enthusiasm, especially when it was discovered that It is set in Sicily . The enthusiasm died down a bit in the hours that followed, at least in Italy, when the lack of Italian dubbing which took everyone by surprise.

The little boy doesn’t speak Italian

The information emerged from the Steam page of the game, where the list of supported languages ​​is reported. As you can read, the texts will be translated into Italian, but not the voices.

On closer inspection, it might not be a huge problem, given that there is likely a very high presence of clichés about Sicily within the game (already clearly visible in the presentation trailer). After all, it will be above all an Italy seen through the eyes of American authors, so the use of certain shortcuts is inevitable.

That said, Mafia The Old Country It is expected for 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5. We don’t know much about the plot yet, other than it seems to want to tell the origins of the mafia. In any case, we will know more in December, when it seems we will also see the gameplay of the game.