Mafia: The Old Country – the next game in Hangar 13’s Mafia series – was revealed earlier this week, during Gamescom Opening Night Live. While the developer has still kept many details about the upcoming title under wraps, it has since confirmed the game will include Sicilian voice acting and Italian subtitles on release.

“Authenticity is at the heart of the Mafia franchise,” the team shared on social media platform available for both in-game UI and via subtitles.”

The news was met with plenty of praise from fellow X users, as it had previously been unclear whether these options would be implemented on release.

As you may have already supplied given the game’s name and Mafia’s post mentioned the 1900s setting, The Old Country is set to take players further back in time than previous Mafia releases. It will feature a “gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of… Sicily” with players needing to “fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era.”

Mafia: The Old Country is set to make its debut across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam at some point next year. Hangar 13 has promised more details this December, so stay tuned.

For more of our Gamescom Opening Night Live coverage, you can check out Eurogamer’s roundup from the show here.