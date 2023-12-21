Mafia, the murder of an entrepreneur who had reported extortion was foiled: 29 precautionary orders

Among the criminal activities they had planned to kill a businessman which he had reported years earlier an extortion attempt: a precautionary detention order against 29 people for serious organized crime crimes.

The carabinieri, coordinated by District Anti-Mafia Directorate Of Caltanissettahave “disarticulated” with the “Opposite World” operation what the investigators believe to be the Niscemi mafia family, active in Nisseno territory.

The attempted murder was blocked by military monitoring of the clan's actions.

The details of the operation will be communicated during a press conference held by the District Attorney of Caltanissetta, this morning at 11 am at the Provincial Headquarters of the Carabinieri, in Viale Regina Margherita 50.

