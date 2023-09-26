Mafia/ A woman resident in Ceglie Messapica was arrested with him

He raised his hands saying "Stop, it's me!" when the Carabinieri of the Nor of San Vito dei Normans and the Bees (Emergency Response Units) raided the trullo Between Cisternino and Ostuni: Cosimo Lamendola, aka "bicycle", wanted since dawn on July 18th when the anti-mafia operation was carried out "The Wolf" in Puglia, he was arrested and taken to prison together with – according to what is known to Affaritaliani.it, Roxana Marilena, a 34 year old woman of Romanian origin and resident in Ceglie Messapica.







Roxana Marilena, partner of Cosimo Lamendola (Image source: Facebook)

The couple was surprised during lunch time, around 1pm on September 25, with the pots on the stove, never imagining that this would be the last meal they would eat in freedom. Inside the trullo, in addition to the man’s and woman’s personal effects, they were found five wigs with different hairstyles and color with which Cosimo Lamendola he was convinced he could escape capture. And with which he was immortalized in passport photos probably ready to be attached to false documents. I wonder if he was planning to escape abroad like his brother-in-law did Rosario Cantannathe other fugitive from the operation, captured four days ago in Germany.

The sutler, who lives and works in Ceglie Messapica as a waitress and who did the shopping at “bicycle”, will have to answer for aggravated aiding and abetting mafia method and for this reason she was accompanied to the Lecce prison. Investigations are underway to establish the responsibility of the owner of the trullo and any intermediaries. The fugitives thought they had moved far enough away from the radar of the Carabinieri del Norte of San Vito dei Normans and instead they reached them in the isolated trullo, between the countryside of Cisternino and Ostuni. The circle is increasingly narrowing on the third and last fugitive, Gianluca Lamendolason of Cosimo and nephew of the lifer Carlo Cantanna of which he would take the place at the head of Sacra Corona Unita.

Operation “The Wolf”

THE Northern Carabinieri under the command of Lieutenant Alberto Bruno of the company of San Vito dei Normanni led by Captain Vito Sacchi carried out, at dawn on 18 July throughout Puglia, the precautionary custody order issued by the investigating judge of the Lecce court Maria Francesca Mariano, at the request of the prosecutor Carmen Ruggiero of the Anti-Mafia District Prosecutor’s Office of Lecce.

Twenty-two precautionary measures were carried out21 in prison and one under house arrest, against as many subjects accused in various capacities of mafia-type association, association aimed at drug trafficking, attempted murder, illegal possession and carrying of firearms and weapons of war, private violence, personal injury, extortion, receiving stolen goods, damage followed by fire and self-laundering, all aggravated by the mafia method, production, cultivation, dealing and detention for the purposes of dealing of narcotic substances and violation of obligations relating to special surveillance. The operation, which takes its name from the commander of the Nor of San VitoAlberto Bruno, called Wolf when he was on duty at the Ros in Naples, he stopped the rise of the alleged boss Gianluca Lamendola of the Sacred Crown United.

