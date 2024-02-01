Mafia, the brother of the widow Schifani sentenced to 12 years in prison. After her arrest she said: “he IS a Cain”

Giuseppe Costa was sentenced to 12 years in prison for mafia charges, brother of the widow of the escort agent Vito Schifani, who died in the attack on judge Giovanni Falcone on 23 May 1992. In the same trial the boss Gaetano Scotto was sentenced to 20 years and his brother Francesco Paolo 12. They too were accused of mafia association.

The sentence was issued by the judges of the fifth section of the court of Palermo. The prosecution was represented by prosecutor Amelia Luise. Giuseppe Costa, known as “Pinuzzu u chieccu (stutterer ed.)”, brother of Rosaria Costa, wife of the policeman Vito Schifani, would have been part of the Palermo mafia family of Vergine Maria “carrying out – according to the investigators – the functions of collector of extortion requests, assigning them to prisoners”. Costa ended up in prison in 2020 together with 7 affiliates of the Arenella gang. Her sister, having learned the news, declared that she had no longer had contact with the family member for years. “You kneel, Pino, my Cain, traitor brother”, she commented. What nailed Giuseppe Costa were the wiretaps listened to live” by the Dia investigators.