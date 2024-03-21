Over 19 million euros seized from Marcello Dell'Utri: the measure was ordered by the investigating judge of Florence and the anti-mafia district attorney of Florence. Dell'Utri, according to the prosecution, as he was convicted of external complicity in a mafia-type association, should have communicated, according to the Rognoni Latorre law, the changes in income for an amount of over 42 and a half million. But he wouldn't have done it, hence the preventive seizure. This would be money received by Silvio Berlusconi and never declared by Dell'Utri.

In detail, the preventive seizure of assets reaches up to the sum of 19,090,451. This is the provision issued by the investigating judge of the Florence court Antonella Zatini and carried out by the anti-mafia investigative directorate of the Tuscan capital against Marcello Dell'Utri accused of having violated the anti-mafia legislation. Dell'Utri, as explained by the Florentine DDA, which had requested the measure, «with multiple actions and omissions, at different times, in execution of the same criminal plan, despite being obliged – as he was convicted with a final decision, to following the sentence of the Court of Cassation of 9 May 2014, filed on 1 July 2014, for the crime of external complicity in the crime of mafia-type association – failed to communicate, within the deadlines established by law, the changes in assets indicated in the art. . 30 of the same legislation for a total amount of 42,679,200 euros”. Therefore, preventive seizure was ordered «in direct form, up to the sum of 10,840,451.72 euros, attributable to Marcello Dell'Utri as well as, for the portion of 8,250,000.00 euros of the overall sum indicated above, also indirectly attributable to the aforementioned, through Miranda Anna Ratti”, wife of the former Forza Italia senator, “or by equivalent on the assets in the direct and indirect availability of Marcello Dell'Utri in the manner and quotas indicated above”.

The investigation, as explained in a note from the Florence prosecutor's office, is part of the criminal proceedings which are the subject of a broader investigative coordination, carried out at a national level by the National Anti-Mafia Directorate, aimed at identifying the external instigators of the massacres. continental continents of 93-1994. During the proceedings, it is further explained, various investigations were carried out concerning the financial flows concerning Marcello Dell 'Utri from 2014 to today, and «according to what has emerged so far, the latter, despite being required to do so, as he was convicted by a past decision res judicata, following the ruling of the Court of Cassation of 9 May 2014, filed on 10 July 2014, for the crime of external complicity in the crime of mafia-type association, failed to communicate, within the deadlines established by law, the variations assets indicated in the art. 30 of law n.646/1982 for the amount indicated above, as redetermined by the preliminary investigation judge”.

