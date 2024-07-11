Mafia, rigged tenders and corruption: 7 arrests and 22 investigated in Agrigento

The financiers of the Economic-Financial Police Unit of Palermo and of the Sciacca Company (Agrigento) have given execution of two application orders of precautionary measures issued by the investigating judge of the local court at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office – District Anti-Mafia Directorate, against 7 people, 5 of whom are under prison custody and 2 under house arrest. The suspects are accused, to varying degrees, of crimes of mafia-style criminal association, extortion, usury, corruption and illicit competition aggravated by the aim of facilitating Cosa Nostra, political-mafia electoral exchange and illicit waste trafficking. Over 100 Guardia di Finanza soldiers, serving in the Palermo and Agrigento departments, were employed to carry out the measures. They are also carrying out searches in various Sicilian provinces and in Molise, at homes and company offices in the possession of 22 suspects.

The investigations, conducted by specialists from the Palermo Economic and Financial Police Unit (GICO), with the help of colleagues from the Sciacca Company, would have allowed them to reconstruct the existence of “criminal dynamics linked to the exercise of widespread economic control of the territory by the Sciacca mafia family, within which a heated competition aimed at obtaining leadership would have emerged and ended only at the end of 2021, after the death of the elderly head of the family Salvatore Di Gangi”. The latter would have been replaced by a historic man of honor “organic” to the Cosa Nostra branch of Sciacca, already convicted of mafia association, who – as recognized by the GIP – would have established himself thanks to his marked ability to “stand as a collector in the procurement sector”. Indeed, as highlighted in the context of the precautionary measures, “the overall fact that emerges is precisely the persistent capacity of infiltration and conditioning of the socio-economic fabric of the territory by the mafia association which has found expression, on the one hand with the almost total control in the procurement sector and the constant attempts at insertion with sub-contracts and supplies, on the other with the conditioning of the vote during the electoral consultations”.

During the investigations, a “penetrating power of infiltration of the criminal association in the legal economy, with particular reference to the sectors of “construction” and “earthmoving”“connected to the construction of public works falling within the territory of influence of the Cosa Nostra branch, also implemented by resorting to extortion, illicit competition with threats or violence and usury to the detriment of entrepreneurs outside the circle of trust of the new regent of the mafia family”.

Between 2020 and 2023, “the conditioning of several public procurements was found, with particular reference to the construction of the purification plant, as well as the reconstruction of the sewerage network, the port area of ​​Sciacca and the municipal nursery school of Menfi, which also occurred thanks to the decisive contribution of mafia entrepreneurs who, effectively replacing the winning companies, would have systematically evaded the anti-mafia legislation on subcontracting by imposing the supply of raw materials and the cold rental of vehicles”. This is what emerges from the operation of the Gdf which at dawn led to the arrest of seven people. Among the recipients of the precautionary custody orders also appears a public official, against whom the crimes of corruption and forgery have been hypothesized, as in 2021, in exchange for the free execution of some work at his home, he would have facilitated the company attributable to one of the mafia entrepreneurs for the awarding of the contract relating to the construction of the vaccination hub in Sciacca, falsely certifying the possession of a certification essential for obtaining the order.

The elements acquired during the investigations would also have allowed “to confirm the intervention of the public official to favor the direct assignment to the company of the works relating to the “clearance and restoration of the road surface in the Municipality of Lucca Sicula (AG)”, to the “restoration of the connecting road surface in some districts of the municipality of Caltabellotta” and to the “intervention of fencing the area placed under seizure by the AG in the Scala dei Turchi area in the municipality of Realmonte”, say the Guardia di Finanza.