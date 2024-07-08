Mafia, the accused former PM does not say a word. A general has also been entered in the register of suspects

Former PM Gioacchino Bornaccused by the Prosecutor’s Office of Caltanissetta of aggravated aiding and abetting Cosa Nostra and slander, was questioned by the investigators but remained silent. In fact, he took advantage of the right to remain silent. Natoli, defended by his lawyers, Fabrizio Biondo and Ettore Zanoni, – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – has “reserved to ask the Prosecutor for a subsequent interrogation in which provide any useful clarification“, as his lawyers have specified. But the Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating Stefano Scrapinggeneral of the Guardia di Finanza. Today he is the head of the Unit for the repression of EU fraud, under the Department for European Affairs and therefore of Minister Raffaele Fitto, but the objections raised by the Caltanissetta prosecutors refer to when he was a young captain of the Gico of Palermo.

Even in Screpanti, as in Natoli, – continues Il Fatto – it was served a summons to appearis under investigation for aiding and abetting the mafia and forgery. It all revolves around some coils. The magistrates of the Caltanissetta public prosecutor’s office have given the financial police of the provincial command the task of listen to all those tapes again. In this way they would have emerged interesting dialogues from an investigative point of view, which however were not not even transcribed at the time. For what reason? It was a Investigators’ mistake of the time? To answer this question, the Palermo edition of La Repubblica reconstructs, the financiers of the Economic and Financial Police Unit of Caltanissetta have heard the old members of the team that took care of that investigation. The summons to appear states that Natoli “arranged, in agreement with the Guardia di Finanza officer, that were not transcribed particularly relevant conversations.”