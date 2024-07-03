Mafia-procurement, trouble for Gioacchino Natoli: the former prosecutor of Borsellino’s pool investigated for aiding and abetting

Former PM of the Palermo anti-mafia pool Gioacchino Natoli is being investigated by the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of aiding and abetting the mafia and slander and has received a summons to appear for questioning. This is reported byHandle. The story concerns a branch of the investigation mafia-procurementwhich took place in the Sicilian capital at the beginning of the 90s; according to some, the real motive for the massacre that cost the judge his life Paul Borsellino. The prosecutors accuse Natoli of having covered up the investigation started by the Massa Carrara prosecutor’s office and merged into the mafia-contracts proceedings to favor mafia figures such as the Palermo entrepreneur Antonino Bonura.

“I have been and am a man of the institutions and I have full faith in justice. I will certainly give my contribution in ascertaining the truth”. The former prosecutor of the Palermo anti-mafia pool Gioacchino Natoli told ANSA after receiving an invitation from the Caltanissetta prosecutor’s office to appear as part of an investigation into an alleged cover-up of a strand of the mafia-procurement inquiry.