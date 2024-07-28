Mafia: Blitz in Catania, 25 Arrests; New Boss Captured

Operation “Shadow” in Catania. The District Anti-Mafia Directorate has requested 25 precautionary measures carried out by the State Police with the Central Operations Service and the Flying Squad, under the coordination of the Central Anti-Crime Directorate, for mafia-type association (Santapaola family – Ercolano), extortion, drug trafficking and dealing, carrying and illicit possession of firearms, usury, as well as personal injury aggravated by the use of firearms.



The Ercolano and Santapaola fringes, which historically make up the Catania Cosa Nostra family, are interested. Reorganization of top management roles in the organization documentedidentifying the current bosses, starting with the new regent of Cosa Nostra in Catania.

