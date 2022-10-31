Sentences for a total of 600 years were issued this evening by the court of Patti (Messina) in maxi-trial on the Nebrodi mafia, which sees 101 defendants in the stand. The reading of President Ugo Scavuzzo’s device lasted almost an hour. The highest sentence issued in the trial concerns Salvatore Faranda, sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment. 91 in all the sentences handed down and 10 acquittals.

“The scams have been recognized for a good part. The fact remains that in that part of the territory of the province of Messina the scams have been the main source of enrichment of both the Batanesi mafia group and the Bontempo Scavo group, but we keep in mind that it is only the first instance sentence “. Thus the Deputy Prosecutor of Messina Vito Di Giorgio after the reading of the sentence. “The mafia has been recognized for the Batanesi while for the Bontempo Scavo group no”, she adds. For the prosecutor Di Giorgio “most of the contested scams have held up, the existence of 640 bis has been recognized, in some cases aggravated. Surely this is an important aspect”. But “it is such a complex device that it must be read carefully”.

“It is an important moment because this country needs answers, from this experience comes the response of a territory that has done its duty. We have done what had to be done, we have overcome silence and we have made it clear that European funds had to only go to good people and not mafia bosses, “he said Giuseppe Antoci, in tears, immediately after the reading of the sentence. “This classroom tonight gave a sign of freedom – he says – but also of dignity. These condemnations pain me, because after all it is not really a victory when people go to prison. The fight against the mafia cannot be done only with repression, but it must be done every day. This experience shows that a legality protocol is born from a small territory that the European Commission considers among the most important “.

“Let’s break this wall of silence. So we will have fewer and fewer people in court, fewer trials and fewer law enforcement agencies that have to deal with these things. Basically when you read these sentences you realize that they are in pain. The same pain that I have felt in recent years with that loss of freedom that I had to impose on my family with which we still wanted to move forward. My family said we are there, don’t stop. is a phrase that I tell all the boys who listen to me “, the words of Antoci. “That we is not only of my family, it is us of a country that wants to do its duty. This country, however, already has enough symbols and heroes. If people report we will have fewer sentences. Maybe it’s just a utopia but we mustn’t never give up on dreams. This evening part of this dream has come true “, he concluded.