The man worked as a fitness trainer for years under a false name. He has now been handed over to the Italian authorities. He was convicted of murder in Italy, but fled abroad.

DGermany has extradited to Italy a mafia murderer who was arrested on the North Sea island of Sylt four months ago. As the Schleswig-Holstein Public Prosecutor's Office in Kiel announced on Thursday, the convicted criminal was handed over to the Italian authorities at Hamburg Airport on Wednesday. He then left the country.

The man had worked as a fitness trainer on Sylt for years under a false name. In his home country he was sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder in 2003. Before he had to serve his sentence, he fled abroad.

The 45-year-old comes from the municipality of Scorzè near Venice, where he used to work as a butcher and salesman in a supermarket. He was first arrested and then convicted of the murder in 2012. According to media reports, there was a connection to the Calabrian mafia 'Ndrangheta.

He would have had to wear an electronic ankle bracelet until he began his prison sentence in his home country. However, he managed to escape from house arrest in his parents' house. Only after a long search was it possible to locate him on Sylt.