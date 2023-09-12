Messina Denaro, after the repudiation, recognizes her daughter on her deathbed: Lorenza Alagna will take the boss’s surname

Matteo Messina Denaro’s daughter, born from a relationship with the boss while he was in hiding with Franca Maria Alagna, he will change his surname. She will no longer be called Lorenza Alagnaas it was registered at the registry office, but Lorenza Messina Denaro. There decision of the woman is reported by Corriere della Sera And Republic. Lorenza asked and obtained the name of her father’s name from the registry office, with the assent of the parent, who had already let her know during an interview in prison that he would not have objected. Meanwhile, the health conditions of the Cosa Nostra boss are worsening. Hospitalized in L’Aquila, he reportedly asked not to be resuscitated if necessary. Suffering from colon cancer, the conditions of the last godfather of the massacre mafia, now 61 years old, have worsened in recent weeks and for a few days he has been undergoing pain therapy.

