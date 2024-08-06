Mafia, Ingroia: “Pignatone? Magistrate antithetical to Falcone and Borsellino. Implacable with the weak, indulgent with the strong”

For now it is only an investigation, but the accusation brought by the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office against former prosecutor Giuseppe Pignatone is very serious: aiding and abetting the mafia.



The activity revolves around a related investigation opened in Palermo in 1991, at the request of the Massa-Carrara prosecutor’s office, regarding Cosa Nostra infiltration in marble quarries in Tuscany. Colleague Gioacchino Natoli requested and obtained the archiving of that file at the end of June 1992. Among the main suspects were Nino and Salvatore Buscemi, mafia entrepreneurs close to the boss of bosses Totò Riina, who later became partners in the Ferruzzi group. According to the prosecution, Natoli, Giammanco and Screpanti helped the suspects to “evade investigations”, carrying out “an apparent investigation” and in particular asking for “authorization to order telephone interception activities for a very short period of time”, so that “particularly relevant conversations, to be considered real independent news of crimes”, were not transcribed.

In short, a real favouritism towards that mafia which Pignatoneduring his long career from Calabria to Rome, has pursued. Why, then, is the name of the current president of the Vatican Tribunal associated with the Buscemis? And what does this investigation have to do with the Ros “mafia-procurement” dossier, which is once again being brought back into the spotlight to shed light on the 1992 massacres? The first to speak about it, in September 2023 before the Anti-Mafia Commission, was the lawyer Fabio Trizzino, husband of Lucia Borsellino, while many protagonists close to those events have chosen silence, let’s think of General Mario Mori, Colonel Giuseppe De Donno.

Affaritaliani.it he talked about it with Antonio Ingroia, former magistrate of the anti-mafia pool of Palermo, who worked alongside Paolo Borsellino right in the years before the massacres, and who knows Pignatone very well.

Lawyer, Pignatone has declared himself innocent of the charge of aiding and abetting

It is his right, and besides we are not fully aware of the elements in possession of the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office, which focuses exclusively on the connection between the mafia and the entrepreneur Ferruzzi. It is important to point out, in fact, that this case is different from the Mafia-procurement dossier of the Ros, even if it constitutes a strand of it, and Pignatone is the name in common between the two cases.

But you who know him will have formed an opinion…

What I can say is what I have always stated in unsuspecting times: Giuseppe Pignatone embodied a model of magistrate antithetical to that transmitted by Falcone and Borsellino in the evaluation of the criminal relevance of conduct. This despite the fact that for his technical and investigative preparation he was one of the best.

In what sense?

Falcone and Borsellino were men, and magistrates, autonomous and independent to the point of isolation in defense of their ideas. Pignatone, on the other hand, interpreted the role of magistrate according to principles of compatibility with the system, with politics. I am not exaggerating when I say that he was a magistrate who embodied the model of double standards: implacable with the weakest of the military mafia and indulgent with the powerful (especially in the evaluation of the external relations of the mafia with the world of business and politics).

Can you give me an example?

For example, when he claimed that the conduct of certain regional parliamentarians was not reprehensible because the judiciary must “take a step back” with respect to political science.

Now Pignatone is president of the Vatican Tribunal. What do you think?

Given the situation, some embarrassment should be caused, at least for reasons of convenience, in the upper echelons of the Vatican.