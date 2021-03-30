Murals and altars honor members of the Camorra killed in Naples, some of them were only 15 years old. The city wants to have them removed, but residents are against it.

S.e since Marco Valentini came to Naples a good year ago, a war of images has been fought in the city on Vesuvius. It’s about the “murales” and the “edicole votive”, the large memorial pictures and the small votive shrines for killed gangsters of the Camorra, the mafia organizations that dominate in Campania and Naples. Shortly after taking office as Prefect of Naples at the beginning of 2020, i.e. as the highest representative of the distant central authority in Rome, the 64-year-old lawyer and top official of the Interior Ministry declared war on them. The murals and altars in the old town, he said in an interview, reminded him of the “iconography of a village of drug smugglers in Latin America”, which he would no longer tolerate in a “modern western metropolis like Naples”. The Italian interior minister Luciana Lamorgese supports her prefect unreservedly.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

After about a year in advance, Valentini, who has been reluctantly supported by the mayor and regional president, has now started his offensive: At the beginning of February, Luigi Caiafa’s mural on Via dei Tribunali was whitewashed with white paint. The flower pots and the altar in front of it were cleared away. The then 17-year-old Caiafa was shot dead by a carabiniere on civil strife in a failed robbery in the early morning hours of October 4, 2020. The weapon with which the youth threatened his victim later turned out to be a toy gun. The investigation into the police officer, who fired at least two fatal shots, is ongoing. After the death of his son, Luigi Caiafa’s 40-year-old father complained in the media that his boy had been doing a decent job and that the attempted robbery was a joke. On New Year’s Eve 2020, the father was also killed: in front of his family, he was executed with six shots by a killer from a rival Camorra clan while he was getting “Luigi” tattooed on his upper arm.