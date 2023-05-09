“From the Godfather iconography we have come to mafias who are well informed and trained in social media. Tiktok and Instagram become tools to communicate directly with a base of sympathizers or young people who, coming from social aspects of weakness, can be aggregated”. He said it Nino Foti, president of the Magna Grecia Foundation, on the sidelines of the presentation of the report “Mafias in the digital age” at the Chamber of Deputies.

“Preconditions have been created so that on a technological level it can be highlighted to investigators that there are systems of algorithms used by the mafias which are often untraceable. This report – she underlined – made by four female researchers also reveals very important things to other police forces in the world.