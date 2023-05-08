In Campania, Calabria and Sicily there is no evidence of the same level of silence in Emilia. Deputy Gianluca Vinci questioned the Ministry of Justice and discovered that on the magistrate’s report…

A few months ago the former magistrate Roberto Pennisi revealed to The newspaper that in the juncture of the Aemilia trial he was prevented from investigating the links between that organized crime and the political power of the left in Emilia Romagna. Such a penetration of the territory is not possible without touching the political ganglia that have always “ruled” in the pride of the Italian left.

On the subject there would be a report by Pennisi himself in which the magistrate would say that some colleagues did not want to investigate. A few days ago the deputy and lawyer of Reggio Emilia Gianluca Vinci (FdI) questioned the government and the Ministry of Justice on the existence of the report and on what interventions the dicastery chaired by Carlo Nordio intends to undertake on the matter. Vinci also recalled the dissolution of the Municipality of Brescello due to the Mafia, the town of Don Camillo and Peppone di Guareschi which has always been administered by the left, following the courageous, solitary denunciations of councilor Catia Silva.

The ministry, temporarily represented in the hall by Undersecretary Claudio Durigon, confirmed that Dr. Pennisi’s report “was “transmitted on 3 April 2023” to the Attorney General of the Court of Cassation. In addition, the Ministry of Justice communicated that on the matter raised by Pennisi “a fact-finding investigation of an inspection nature was opened by this dicastery which at the moment is still covered by secrecy”.

The haste with which the Emilian executive groups would like to close the Aemilia trial has also left a tailspin. The same vertebrae that blew someone’s nerves after the position taken by the Reggio Emilia Bar Association and the lawyer Enrico Della Capanna in a statement signed by the president “he hopes that Dr. Pennisi’s revelations do not remain a dead letter and that they lead to clarity so that any doubts can be appropriately dispelled”.

