The premier at the conference on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of Dia: “Italy must have a leading role at European level in the fight against organized crime”

Milan – “The gangs like those of the ‘Ndrangheta have spread to Northern Italy, Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Veneto, Valle d’Aosta, Trentino Alto Adige. Here it has taken root the ‘entrepreneur mafia’“: The premier said so Mario Draghi at a conference in Milan for the thirtieth anniversary of Dia. The mafia “takes over companies in difficulty, expands into new sectors, launders dirty money, renders services ineffective, damages the environment”. For this reason “the fight against organized crime is not only necessary for our safety – he added – it is fundamental to build a more just society”.

“The mafia is defeated with the culture of legality: in the family, in schools, at work, in institutions. With economic development, which brings security, work, trust. With the commitment of young people, entrepreneurs, civil society. With good administration and the determination to eradicate the connivance that still exists within the institutions ”, the premier also said.

“Italy must have a leading role at European level in the fight against organized crime“: he added.” The institutions – continued Draghi – are also strengthened through international collaboration “. This month Italy” has signed a new protocol that improves coordination between states in the fight against cybercrime “and for a year now, the premier recalled, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office is operating in 22 member states, investigating crimes that harm the financial interests of the European Union, from cases of fraud to money laundering. “Its creation – he said – was shared by this government and corresponds to the vision presented by Falcone in the hearing before the High Council of the Judiciary in 1992 “. In any case, Italy is” at the forefront of anti-mafia legislation, in the protection of witnesses and their families “. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on a recent visit to Rome, when he announced that Dutch ministers will come to Italy to learn from our experts “. In short,” the accumulated experience of the n three decades of fighting the mafia – he concluded – has equipped us with sophisticated tools, with the most varied applications “.