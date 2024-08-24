The result was a net growth in the number of players which went from peaks of less than a thousand contemporary players last week, to those of over 4,000 this week. We are far from the 36,679 players registered at launch, but it is still an excellent sign for the series, which evidently still interests many.

With the announcement of Mafia: The Old Country, publisher 2K Games has discounted all other installments of the series on Steam. In particular, the first, Mafia: Definitive Edition, can be purchased with an 80% discount, so at €7.99 instead of €39.99 .

Growing numbers

At the time of writing, Mafia: Definitive Edition has 4,317 concurrent players, the highest peak in 2024. A similar peak was recorded during the 2023 holiday sales period, which is usually a great time for sales.

The game also climbed up the best-selling games charts, reaching #26. Not bad considering the discount (Steam’s algorithm calculates revenue, not units sold, to compile its sales charts).

Mafia tells the story of taxi driver Tommy Angelo who by pure chance becomes entangled in the world of organized crime. Despite his qualms about the Salieri family, he soon realizes that the temptation is too strong to resist and begins to climb the ranks of organized crime.

The first chapter is considered a classic. The Definitive Edition is a remake with completely redone graphics. For many it represents the best chapter of the series, with the sequels failing to match it.