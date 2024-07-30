Confirming the rumors of the last few days, Microsoft has confirmed the arrival of Mafia: Definitive Edition on Xbox Game Passwith the debut in the service catalogue set for August 13th. The game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and via cloud.
Particular timing and method of the announcement, which took place with the post on X that you can find below. Usually the Redmond company reveals the games coming to Xbox Game Pass divided into two tranches per month, with the announcement of the one for the first half of August expected towards the end of this week or at the latest at the beginning of next week. Perhaps the insistent rumors that were circulating online in these hours forced an early announcement.
What other games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in August?
In addition to Mafia: Definitive Edition, three other games have been confirmed to be coming to PC and Xbox Game Pass in August. Specifically:
- Creatures of Ava – August 7 – Console, PC and Cloud
- Core Keeper – August 27 – Console, PC and Cloud
- Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato – August (TBD) – Console, PC & Cloud
In addition to the three games mentioned above, there is also a 10-hour trial for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Madden NFL 25 starting August 13th. Obviously, the lineup will include many other games, some of which have perhaps already been revealed by insiders in recent days. In particular, there is talk of the arrival of Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy and perhaps also Red Dead Redemption 2. We’ll see, as previously explained, the announcement of the first batch of August should arrive in a few days.
