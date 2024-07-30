Confirming the rumors of the last few days, Microsoft has confirmed the arrival of Mafia: Definitive Edition on Xbox Game Passwith the debut in the service catalogue set for August 13th. The game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and via cloud.

Particular timing and method of the announcement, which took place with the post on X that you can find below. Usually the Redmond company reveals the games coming to Xbox Game Pass divided into two tranches per month, with the announcement of the one for the first half of August expected towards the end of this week or at the latest at the beginning of next week. Perhaps the insistent rumors that were circulating online in these hours forced an early announcement.