Now it’s official: Mafia: Definitive Edition arrives on Xbox Game Pass. The news has been confirmed by both Microsoft and 2K via a post on X.

We often talk about obsolescence in the videogame world and methods to prevent certain pearls of the past from being lost. While it is true that many titles from past generations are still extremely enjoyable in terms of gameplay, problems always arise when the topic of ‘graphics’ is addressed.

It is precisely from the need to adapt a masterpiece of the past to the demands of today’s market that in 2020 Mafia: Definitive Edition. The project, developed by Hangar 13, It is a total remake of the first title in the Mafia series, released for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

On the arrival of the Game Pass Titlewhich hopes with this new announcement to quell criticism regarding the price increases of the service, there had been various rumors that had not yet found confirmation. In the last few hours however, with a sudden announcement, Microsoft has confirmed the title’s arrival on its cloud gaming service.

The good news for all the fans who can’t wait to dive back into the adventures of Tommy D’Angelo on the streets of Lost Heaven, there’s not too much to wait: Mafia: Definitive Edition, of which you can read our review, is coming to Xbox Game Pass August 13, 2024. It will therefore be possible to play it on PC, on Xbox Series X/S, on Xbox One and via the Cloud.