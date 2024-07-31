Mafia: Definitive Edition will be available to play via Xbox Game Pass next month.
Microsoft along with publisher 2K confirmed Mafia: Definitive Edition will be coming to the subscription service last night, after a leak earlier in the week suggested as much.
“A re-made classic is on its way,” the Xbox Game Pass social media account posted.
This remaster, which has been re-made “from the ground up”, will arrive on Game Pass for console, cloud and PC on 13th August.
“There are good moments in Mafia: Definitive Edition, some good times and some fond memories – I stand by my love of the radio, the rain patter, the cars, when you’re not driving them – but the rest is at best nostalgia , which only goes so far,” reads Eurogamer’s Mafia: Definitive Edition review from 2020.
Microsoft is yet to announce Game Pass’ complete line-up for the first half of August, but given that it is August tomorrow (I know, I am just as surprised as you – seriously, where has the year gone?!), it It is safe to assume we will hear more about what games will be arriving on the service soon. Stay tuned!
It seems likely we will see both Activision’s Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Wargroove 2 added this August, however. The same leaker who said Mafia: Definitive Edition would be arriving next month also leaked the above titles on social media over the last several days. We will update when we hear more.
For everything else in Microsoft’s subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available. Need to renew your subscription? Here are the best Xbox Game Pass deals we’ve spotted.
