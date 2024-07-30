With the end of the month just around the corner, many are eagerly awaiting all the new features Xbox has in store for Game Pass users. While it looks like the public will have to wait a little longer to get a clear idea of ​​what will be available on this service in the future, today we were given a sneak peek of what’s coming in August, and that is the remake of a classic game 2K is just a few days away.

Through social networks, Xbox has revealed that Mafia Definitive Edition It will be available on Game Pass on August 13, 2024Unfortunately, this is the only title that has been announced for this month. While this may change in a couple of hours, for the moment it seems that users of this service will not have much new content at their disposal.

a re-made classic is on its way@mafiagame Definitive Edition is coming August 13! pic.twitter.com/SubPnun6Kp — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 30, 2024

Mafia Definitive Edition is a remake of the classic open-world game from 2K. While the original title debuted in 2002, this new work arrived in 2020, and had a positive reception, with most noting that this title not only honors the original installmentbut rather modernizes a classic for a new audience. In this way, a wide audience will have the opportunity to enjoy this installment on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Remember, Mafia Definitive Edition Coming to Xbox Game Pass on August 13. On related topics, everything seems to indicate that the announcement of Mafia 4 is imminent. Likewise, here you can check out our gameplay of Mafia 2.

Author’s Note:

Mafia It’s a great game, and a great option if you want to experience an open world that isn’t Grand Theft Auto. While it’s a shame that there isn’t more information about future games for Xbox Game Pass at the moment, this remake is still a great option.

Via: Xbox